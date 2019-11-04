Detroit lights Up The Christmas Tree On Friday Nov. 22nd

Ready for the full swing for the holidays. Detroit's official tree will be lit up on Friday. Nov. 22.

Santa is coming along to light up the tree.

On top of that, there will be a celebration at Beacon Park, and free shuttles will run from Campus Martius to Beacon Park all night long.

Before the tree lighting, there will be live entertainment, Olympic figure skating, musical guests, food trucks, horse-drawn carriage rides and more.