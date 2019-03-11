Detroit Named 2019's Least Happy City In America

Detroit is the unhappiest city in America, according to WalletHub.

WalletHub determined its findings through examining each city based on key indicators of happiness, ranging from depression rate to income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day.

Detroit had a low adequate sleep rate as well as the highest separation and divorce rate.

Grand Rapids came in 62 on the list. The happiest city in the us in Plano Texas.

I Quite disagree. How about you?