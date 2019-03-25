Detroit Neighborhood Bar Since 1887 -- Abie's Changes Hands

According to the Lansing State Journal, Abie's at 100 S. Main Street has been home to a local watering hole since 1887, longer than any other building in Eaton County.

For 37 years, Fred Water has honored the building's history, they say, sharing its 120-year run as a bar on the back of Abie's laminated menus and caring for the establishment's bar made of dark Mahogany wood that was delivered by horse and cart from Jackson in the early 1900s.

This month Wager, 74, passed the torch, selling the bar to long-time employee Natalie Steward, 37, who aims to run Abie's just like he did.

Abie's has been home to a local watering hole since 1887, longer than any other building in Eaton County.

"Small changes, like adding bacon to the burgers, are just fine," she said in the story. "But staying true to the motto Wager has long upheld and is the only way to help Abie's last another century as Eaton Rapids' neighborhood bar.

It makes me nostalgic for my favorite bars. Which one is your favorite watering hole and why?