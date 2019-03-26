Detroit Red Wings Vs Avalanche Brawl 22 Years Ago [VIDEO]

Video of Brawl Colorado Avalanche vs Detroit Red Wings Fights Mar 26, 1997

March 26, 1997 was a day that will long live in the minds of Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche fans. Watch this video and let us know -- What was your favorite moment?

The Red Wings eventually won the game 6-5 in overtime. The game-winning goal was scored by McCarty.

WXYZ reported in all, there were 148 penalty minutes handed down in the game. Brent Severyn had 20 for the Avalanche while Aaron Ward led the Red Wings with 15 penalty minutes.