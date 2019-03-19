Detroit Winery To Open Tasting Room In Old Stroh's Building

Detroit Vineyards, founded in 2014, is set open tasting room May 3rd.

Winery in former Stroh's Ice Cream facility was designed around leftover ice cream-making equipment

The Company has 2 acres of vineyards in Detroit, but sources most grapes from southwest and northern Michigan.

Wine drinkers can grab a glass while mingling with old Stroh's Ice Cream equipment starting May 3.

Wine Drinkers Rejoice! Detroit Vineyards which claims to be the city's first winery in 60 years is taking up residence in the former ice cream factory on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit. It has been producing wine in the building across from the main Eastern Market district since last year, but is now planning to open its winery and tasting room to the public.

The wine, mead and cider maker is moving from a 1,200-square-foot winery near Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan on Detroit's east side. It started renovating its new 12,000-square-foot home connected to Detroit City Distillery last April. It's been ramping up production from 2,500 cases (12 bottles per case) in 2017 to 10,000 cases in 2018 and is in negotiations with a wholesale distributor.

The Detroit Vineyards team decided to leave the old Stroh's pumps, tanks and piping in the 3,000-square-foot tasting room and build them into the design, founder and general manager Blake Kownacki said.

The expansive room has a long bar, floating tables for mingling, a spot for live entertainment and windows that let customers peek into barrel-storage and production rooms.

Detroit Vineyards will offer samples, wine and mead by the glass and bottle, cider on tap and private event space. Not at the start, but eventually, Kownacki wants to sell charcuterie and finger foods. He's also hiring staff, aiming for a total of 15 part-time employees and five full-time.