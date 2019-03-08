Disney Has Opening Dates For Star Wars Land In Orlando Anaheim

Star Wars mark your calendars for the opening dates for the Disney Star Wars theme park lands.

Disneyland will be opening Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in California on May 31 and Disney Parks in Florida will open their Galaxy's Edge Park on August 29.

The parks will span 14 acres and guests will experience the fight between the Resistance and the First Order and bare witness to the huge replica of the Millenium Falcon.

Are you excited about visiting Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge?