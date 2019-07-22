Disney Launching Their Own Airline

Disney Airlines? Maybe. There's a rumor going around that they're adding their own airline.

According to the fansite, Just Disney the airline is supposed to launch in 2021 with a fleet of small regional aircraft operating from Orlando.

It would be an expansion of Disney's Magical Express shuttle service which takes visitors from the airport to Disney Resorts further expanding the Disney experience.

http://www.justdisney.com says key areas for the airline service are New York, Chicago, Detroit, and Los Angeles.

Do you think a Disney airline is a good idea? Could you take that much happiness on your airline flight?