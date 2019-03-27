Donut Fest Coming To Detroit's Eastern Market In May

YESSSSS a festival of donuts is coming to Detroit this spring.

Donut Fest will happen Saturday, May 18 at Detroit's Eastern Market and it's going to be a HOLE so much fun lol

"The best bakeries in the city will gather and bring you the best Donut, ring or long-john for you to sample. Taste the delicious entries from some of our city's best bakers and finest coffee purveyors," the event reads.

Tickets will go on sale in April. Organizers say more details and activities, other than coffee and donuts, will be announced soon.