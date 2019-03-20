Drinking Sugary Beverages Linked With Early Death

Pretty Scary but Sugar-sweetened beverages are linked to risks of premature death, particularly death from cardiovascular diseases, according to a Harvard study published on Monday in the journal Circulation.

In the study, researchers analyzed data from 80,647 women and 37,716 men, who answered questionnaires about lifestyle factors and health status every two years.

They found that carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, energy drinks, and sports drinks are the single largest source of added sugar in the U.S. diet.

the more SSBs a person drank, the more risks of early death from any cause increased, according to the study.

It shows compared with drinking SSBs less than once per month, drinking one to four sugary drinks per month was linked with one per cent increased risk.

Also two to six per week with a six per cent increase; one to two per day with a 14 per cent increase, and two or more per day with a 21 per cent increase.

Will this study make you cut down on Soda's and sweet drinks?