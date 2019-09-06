Drive-in movie theatre with Michigan's largest outdoor screen planned in Monroe

I love Movies and Drive In's and a new drive-in movie theater is coming to southeast Michigan with the largest outdoor movie screen in Michigan.

Phoenix Theatres at the Mall of Monroe with The Cafaro Company is adding a Starlite Drive-In Experience in Monroe.

The drive-in will be Michigan's first digitally-projected outdoor experience with laser projection technology.

Plans have been submitted to Frenchtown Township for review, and if approved, it's expected to open next year.

There are a couple of places in the metro Detroit and Flint area that have drive-in theatres.

The Ford-Wyoming Drive-In is still around on Ford Rd. in Dearborn and they are showing double features with 10 different movies on the big screens.

There's also the US-23 Drive-in Theatre on Fenton Rd. in Flint Michigan. They are showing double features today with six different movies.

According to Pure Michigan , there are six other places in Michigan to catch a drive-in movie. Those are:

Capri Drive-In - Coldwater

Cherry Bowl Drive-In - Honor

Danny Boy's Drive-In - Ionia

Getty 4 Drive-In - Muskegon

Hi-Way Drive-In - Carsonville

5-Mile Drive-In - Dowagiac