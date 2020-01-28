Driver Of Oscar Mayer Weinermobile Pulled Over By Police

January 28, 2020
Cadillac Jack
News

A site to see the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile was pulled over and the driver given a verbal warning after deputies say the person didn't follow the Move Over Law in Wisconsin.

The sheriff's office said one of the most dangerous places for first responders and maintenance personnel is along the side of the road.

The Move Over Law requires a motorist to move out of the lane closest to the vehicle as possible, and if not possible, slow down.

