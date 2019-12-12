Emagine To Open Largest CinemaScope Screen In Canton, Mi

December 12, 2019
Cadillac Jack
Emagine To Open Largest CinemaScope Screen In Canton, Mi
Headlines

 

Emagine Gonna open largest CinemaScope screen at Canton Township theater on Dec. 19th

The Super EMax CinemaScope screen will measure 94 feet wide and will debut on Dec. 19. The Grand Opening for the new screen will feature Star Wars: Episode IX The Rise of Skywalker.

Paul Glantz, Chairman of Emagine Entertainment, noted “while some competitors are closing and others struggle to play catch-up, Emagine remains firmly committed to providing its guests with the finest moviegoing experience possible. We are resolved to continually enhance the quality of the theatrical experience. Nothing beats watching a blockbuster film on a 94 foot screen from the comfort of a heated reclining chair.”

The planned expansion will have to be approved by Westland, Canton Township and Wayne County. With the addition of the two new screens at the Canton / Westland location, Emagine affiliates will operate 253 movie screens at 20 locations.

A Grand Opening celebration of Emagine’s Super EMAX will take place Thursday, December 19th, with an official ribbon cutting at 7:00 p.m., which is open to the media. The first paid ticketed showing open to the public in the Super EMAX auditorium will commence at 7:30pm with STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER.

Emagine To Open Largest CinemaScope Screen In Canton
Mi

