Facebook Says It May Remove Like Counts
September 3, 2019
Well Instagram did it and now Facebook looks like it may start hiding the Like counter on News Feed posts.
Instagram is already testing this in 7 countries, including Canada, in an effort to prevent users from comparing themselves to others.
Facebook says it’s considering testing removal of Like counts, however, it’s not live for users yet.
Would this affect your experience with Facebook? What are the pros and cons to you? Would this bother you?