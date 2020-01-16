Fire And Ice Festival This Weekend Downtown Rochester
January 16, 2020
Fun this weekend at the Oakland County Parks Fire & Ice Festival, a winter festival in Downtown Rochester.
The Fire & Ice Festival in Rochester, sponsored by Vibe Credit Union will fire up the weekend of January 17 - 19, 2020.
Admission and events remain free.
EVENT HOURS
Friday, January 17, 5:00 - 9:00 pm
Saturday, January 18, 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Sunday, January 19, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
TASTEFEST TENT PARTICIPANTS
Holy Cannoli’s
Fieldstone Winery & Hard Cider
Mystic Kettle
Nothing Bundt Cakes
O’Connor’s Public House
Rochester Mills Beer Co.
The Little Donut Factory
U.P. Pasties
FOOD TRUCK PARTICIPANTS
YaEatYet?
Detroit Panzerotti Company
Amie Jo’s Elephant Ears
The Lobster Food Truck