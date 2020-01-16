Fire And Ice Festival This Weekend Downtown Rochester

Fun this weekend at the Oakland County Parks Fire & Ice Festival, a winter festival in Downtown Rochester.

The Fire & Ice Festival in Rochester, sponsored by Vibe Credit Union will fire up the weekend of January 17 - 19, 2020.

Admission and events remain free.

EVENT HOURS

Friday, January 17, 5:00 - 9:00 pm

Saturday, January 18, 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Sunday, January 19, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

TASTEFEST TENT PARTICIPANTS

Holy Cannoli’s

Fieldstone Winery & Hard Cider

Mystic Kettle

Nothing Bundt Cakes

O’Connor’s Public House

Rochester Mills Beer Co.

The Little Donut Factory

U.P. Pasties

FOOD TRUCK PARTICIPANTS

YaEatYet?

Detroit Panzerotti Company

Amie Jo’s Elephant Ears

The Lobster Food Truck