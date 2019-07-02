Fireworks Sold In Michigan Recalled Overloaded With Explosives

A Huge recall for fireworks right before of the Fourth of July.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling over 25,000 fireworks because they’re overloaded with explosives.

Eighteen different products from Grandma’s Fireworks are included in the recall.

An additional recall has been announced for GS Fireworks in Wyoming, Michigan for the same reason.

Twenty-six different products from GS Fireworks have been recalled.

See the full list here

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/patriot-pyrotechnics-bills-fireworks-recalls-fireworks-due-to-violation-of-federal