First Super Moon Of The New Decade Visible This Weekend

If there are clear skies this weekend you will be able to catch a glimpse of the first super moon of the new decade.

The first full moon of February, nicknamed the "Snow Moon" by the Farmer's Almanac, will be at its fullest at 2:33 a.m. ET on Sunday morning.

NASA says the moon's distance from the Earth changes throughout its orbit. At its furthest, the moon is 253,000 miles away from the Earth. At its closes, the moon is 226,000 miles away.

On Sunday, the moon will be roughly as close as it can be to the Earth at the same time as a full moon — hence, a super moon.

According to EarthSky.org, this weekend's super moon marks the first of four straight months of super moons — the phenomena will also occur in March, April and May.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, February's full moon was nicknamed the "Snow Moon" hundreds of years ago because of the heavy snow that often accompanied the full moon.

Sunday's full moon also marks the Chinese lunar new year. In the Chinese zodiac, 2020 marks the year of the rat.

Will you try and check it out?