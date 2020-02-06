First Super Moon Of The New Decade Visible This Weekend

February 6, 2020
Cadillac Jack
First Super Moon Of The New Decade Visible This Weekend
Categories: 
News

If there are clear skies this weekend you will be able to catch a glimpse of the first super moon of the new decade.

The first full moon of February, nicknamed the "Snow Moon" by the Farmer's Almanac, will be at its fullest at 2:33 a.m. ET on Sunday morning.

NASA says the moon's distance from the Earth changes throughout its orbit. At its furthest, the moon is 253,000 miles away from the Earth. At its closes, the moon is 226,000 miles away.

On Sunday, the moon will be roughly as close as it can be to the Earth at the same time as a full moon — hence, a super moon.

According to EarthSky.org, this weekend's super moon marks the first of four straight months of super moons — the phenomena will also occur in March, April and May.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, February's full moon was nicknamed the "Snow Moon" hundreds of years ago because of the heavy snow that often accompanied the full moon.

Sunday's full moon also marks the Chinese lunar new year. In the Chinese zodiac, 2020 marks the year of the rat.

Will you try and check it out?

 

 

 

Tags: 
First Super Moon Of The New Decade Visible This Weekend

Recent Podcast Audio
Carly Pearce Reveals How The Lee Brice Single Came To Be WYCDFM: On-Demand
Jason Aldean Talks Family, Faster Horses And Producing Tyler Farr WYCDFM: On-Demand
Congratulations to Our Good Viviano Samaritan Of The Month WYCDFM: On-Demand
Faster Horses Lineup Announced! Live Nation's Brian O'Connell Talks with Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald WYCDFM: On-Demand
Comedy Songwriter Heywood Banks Talks with Chuck and Rachael WYCDFM: On-Demand
Lady A Talks Success Of 'What If I Never Get Over You?' WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes