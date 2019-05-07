Florida Woman Pulls Alligator Out Of Pants During Traffic Stop

Wow here is a new one. A Florida gal pulled a small alligator out of her pants during a traffic stop Monday.

She showed an officer the reptile when asked, "Do you have anything else?" She also had 41 three-striped turtles in her vehicle, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was called to the scene and has taken over the investigation.

Florida is home to more than a million Gators, and the beasts are protected under state law. It is illegal to kill, injure, capture or posses alligators without a permit.

Have you heard of anything crazier during a traffic stop>