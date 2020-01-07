Food Labels To Tell Calorie Count For Eating Whole Package

Ever sit down with a box of cookies or a frozen pizza and thought, "I could eat that in one sitting?" The Food and Drug Administration is right with you.

New rules instituted by the federal regulator will now have nutrition labels for any food package that contains between two and three servings include calorie counts for devouring the entire thing.

Why? The FDA recognizes that some items can easily be consumed in one meal as the reason for the update.

"We know that Americans are eating differently, and the amount of calories and nutrients on the label is required to reflect what people actually eat and drink – not a recommendation of what to eat or drink,"

What multi-serving item could you easily eat in one sitting?

Will this make you count calories more ... or just stop looking at the bag?