Ford In Chicago Assembly Plant Hiring 450 More Workers
July 23, 2019
Ford is hiring 450 workers at its Chicago assembly plant to build its police vehicles and hybrid SUVs.
They just recently completed a $1 billion renovation of the Torrence Avenue facility on the Southeast Side and spend $50 million to convert a nearby facility that modified vehicles for police use into a full assembly line to build the Police Interceptor. The facility also will build other lower-volume models such as the Explorer hybrid SUV and the plug-in hybrid Lincoln Aviator SUV.
Ford will have detailed plans to add about 1,000 jobs in the Chicago area this year.
Great news for Ford and the economy.
