Free Ice Skating For first 100 At Campus Martius Rink
November 15, 2019
It's That time of year. The Rink at Campus Martius will open for pre-season skating on Friday, Nov. 15 through Sunday, Nov. 17 before the official opening on Friday, Nov. 22 after the Detroit Tree Lighting Ceremony.
The rink will celebrate its 16th season with free ice skating for the first 100 visitors starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.
The rink hours and prices are below:
November 15-17, 2019
Friday: 4 p.m. – midnight
Saturday: 10 a.m. – midnight
Sunday: Noon – 8 p.m.
Costs:
Adults 13-58: $10
Children 12 and younger: $8
Seniors 59 and older: $8
Skate Rental: $5
Enjoy!