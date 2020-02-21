Garth Detroit Everything You Need For Show

Garth Brooks is playing his first show in Detroit in five years on Saturday. It's also his first at Ford Field, and Chase Rice is opening the show for Brooks.

More than 70,000 tickets to his show sold out in just 90 minutes when they went on sale in November, and Ford Field officials are telling people to arrive early and expect additional traffic. That's because there are roads closures on I-94, as well as other events downtown – including a show at Little Caesars Arena.

Here's everything you need to know about the show.

Concert parking is available in advance through the ParkWhiz app. All Ford Field lots will also be $30 the day of the show.

Clear Bag Policy

Ford Field will have a clear bag policy in effect for the concert. The only bags, packages or containers permitted to be carried inside the stadium are:

Bag that is clear plastic, vinyl or PVC, and does not exceed 12" x 6" x 12"

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc or similar)

Small clutch bag or purse, camera and binocular cases, not exceeding 4.5" x 6.5" with or without handle or strap

WYCD Pre-party at Tin Roof 2 till 6pm

Fans who arrive early will be able to get inside Ford Field when gates open at 5 p.m. for a fan fest and happy hour throughout the stadium until 6 p.m.

The Blitz on the second level near Gate A will have a DJ, $3 hot dogs, $5 beers, Detroit Lions Cheerleaders, live entertainment and more. Guests with floor seats will have the ability to buy $5 beer on the floor from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Floor seats

Guests who have floor seats must enter through Gates C or D to get their floor wristband.

Road closures

I-94 will be closed in Detroit from I-75 to Gratiot in both directions throughout the weekend for bridge demolition. Be sure to find an alternate route.

