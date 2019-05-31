George Strait's Hilltop Castle In The Dominion Listed For $8,900,000
May 31, 2019
Need a new house? Well George Strait is selling his Texas Hill Country home, the Dominion which was selling for $10 million in August 2018 but now the price is now lower just under 9 million
The adobe-style home has four bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and two partial bathrooms.
It Has stain glass windows, 14 fireplaces and a mosaic pool and hot tub, the new listing price is $8,900,000 for the 12.2-acre estate.
What do you look for when buying a home?