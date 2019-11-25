Get Butterball's 'Turkey Talk Line Number And More Tips

YES The hotline still exists.

Here are the ways to get help with your Turkey

Butterball Skill for Amazon Alexa: Users can simply say, “Alexa, ask Butterball…” to enable the skill. Once enabled, just ask the Butterball skill your cooking questions and hear trusted Talk-Line experts share answers. Users can even watch how-to videos on compatible Alexa-enabled devices (Echo Show, Echo Spot and Amazon Fire TV).

Text (844-877-3456): With nearly one in three first-time cooks saying they’d text the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line for cooking help, it only makes sense that, for the fourth year in a row, the Turkey Talk-Line offers text support in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving.

1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372): Turkey Talk-Line experts will be available this season through Dec. 24, 2019, to answer questions and assist all holiday cooks.

How-To Videos: Need a visual guide? Check out our fun and helpful instructional videos at Butterball.com and YouTube .

Facebook and Twitter: Help is available through the Butterball Facebook and Twitter pages with tips, special savings and more.

Pinterest: Find Thanksgiving recipe inspiration for your holiday celebrations on the Butterball Pinterest page.

Instagram: Follow Butterball on Instagram to get a behind-the-scenes look at recipe inspiration for your Thanksgiving meal and more.

Live Chats: Engage with turkey experts through live chat on Butterball.com during November and December and receive real-time suggestions and advice.

Email: Email Butterball using this form and receive helpful tips right to your inbox.

Website: With coupons, trusted recipes, step-by-step how-to videos and key tips for success, everything you need is accessible at Butterball.com .

This is when the Turkey Talk Line will be staffed:

“Over the past 40 years, the Turkey Talk-Line has witnessed first-hand the evolution of Thanksgiving celebrations among the people we help every year,” Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Director Nicole Johnson said. “From hosting your first Friendsgiving to testing different cooking methods – like air-frying – we are here to help answer all those turkey questions so you can celebrate the big day—when, where and however you decide.”

Happy Thanaksgiving. You have any turkey tips?