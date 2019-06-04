GET free smoothies on June 14

June 4, 2019
Cadillac Jack

Yay FREE SOMOOTHIES.  It all happens on June 14 because of  National Flip Flop Day and Tropical Smoothie Cafe is celebrating.

Just wear flip flops to any participating locations in Detroit area and enjoy a free 16-ounce Sunshine Smoothie, a mix of mangoes, bananas, oranges and pineapples.

Also select cafes will offer a five percent discount card for in-cafe donations of $5 or more for the Camp Sunshine fundraising campaign, a retreat for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families in Casco, Maine. The discount cards will allow guests to receive 5 percent off their purchases for the remainder of the year.  How fun.  What's yout favorite smoothie?

Tags: 
GET free smoothies on June 14

Recent Podcast Audio
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Get An Update On Lil Grey From The Howell Nature Center WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk With Kelsea Ballerini WYCDFM: On-Demand
Rachael And Grunwald Talk With Lady Antebellum On Their New Single WYCDFM: On-Demand
Rachael and Grunwald Talk To Chief Ellsworth About The True Meaning Of Memorial Day WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Ask Alexa: Mother's Day Edition WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Ask Alexa WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes