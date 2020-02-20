Get Married In Hell For Free

February 20, 2020
Cadillac Jack
Get Married in Hell for Free
Categories: 
News

Hell Michigan is a small town is looking for 29 couples to tie the knot on Leap Day. On Leap Day, at 2:29 p.m., Reverend Vonn will marry 29 couples for free in a mass ceremony outside the chapel.

Couples can register for the mass wedding by texting the reverend at 810-623-1125.

Those who are interested are required to get a legal marriage license from their residential county's courthouse. Out-of-state couples will have to get their marriage license from the Livingston County courthouse. Additionally, each person must have a valid driver's license.

What's the craziest wedding you ever heard of ?

Tags: 
Get Married In Hell For Free

Recent Podcast Audio
Carly Pearce Reveals How The Lee Brice Single Came To Be WYCDFM: On-Demand
Jason Aldean Talks Family, Faster Horses And Producing Tyler Farr WYCDFM: On-Demand
Congratulations to Our Good Viviano Samaritan Of The Month WYCDFM: On-Demand
Faster Horses Lineup Announced! Live Nation's Brian O'Connell Talks with Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald WYCDFM: On-Demand
Comedy Songwriter Heywood Banks Talks with Chuck and Rachael WYCDFM: On-Demand
Lady A Talks Success Of 'What If I Never Get Over You?' WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes