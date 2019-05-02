Get Your Application In For This Dream Job

Do you like the idea of earning a paycheck for spending the summer at the spa. Well check this out.

This application process is so easy. Just share a photo to social media tagging @SpaSeekers along with the hashtag #dreamsummerjob.

This awesome gig involves jetting off to the UK and "getting pampered, testing hot tubs, and laying in luxury spas".

Of course there's a catch. Compensation is 160.00 Dollars for each of the four dates you'll work between July and August.

What is your dream job?