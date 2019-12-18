Gold Coin Worth $1.5K In Salvation Army Kettle In Roseville

December 18, 2019
Cadillac Jack
Gold Coin Worth $1.5K In Salvation Army Kettle In Roseville
WOW a rare gold coin was dropped into a Salvation Army red kettle in Roseville Tuesday night.

This is the seventh year in a row that a mysterious person has dropped a gold Krugerrand into a red Kettle in Macomb County.

The Salvation Army notes that the Roseville location is different from where the Salvation Army Warren Corps has historically received their annual gold coin, saying it's possible that this is a different anonymous donore.

The 1978 South African Krugerrand is valued at an estimated $1,500.

Last year's donation brings the total count to seven coins that have an estimated value of nearly $8,900

 

 

