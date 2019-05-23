Guy gets Slapped 52 Times For Not Buying Girlfriend a New Phone

Hey it's Caddy and this is crazy, it was Chinese Valentine's Day and on lookers watched as a couple stood in the middle of the street in and witnessed a woman slapping her boyfriend 52 times.

Why you ask? Well, because, he didn't get her a phone on Chinese Valentine's Day like she had asked.

When cops came the man defended taking the punishment and said it was the only way to calm his lady down.

They sais they would settle their issues in a more civilized manner next time.

How do you and your spouse settle your differences?

I Thinks it's time for a New girlfriend not phone