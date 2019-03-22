Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Will Get Married As Soon As They Take Care Of This One Thing

Sources say Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are almost ready to walk down the aisle but there is one more thing that has to be taken care of first.

Stefani is waiting for her marriage from Gavin Rossdale to be annulled by the Catholic Church, “Gwen’s religion has always been extremely important to her, and Blake is completely supportive of this,” said the source.

Another detail that is still pending is Shelton’s part-time residence in Oklahoma and Stefani’s full-time life in Los Angeles, according to the source. Stefani and Shelton are willing to wait and according to Stefani, “there is zero pressure” to marry before the time is right.

