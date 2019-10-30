Halloween 2019 Trick-or-Treat times In Detroit Cities

Halloween is Thursday and kids will be out in full force trying to get as much candy as possible.

Check Michigan Sex Offender Registry before Halloween & trick-or-treating

Here are trick-or-treat times for some metro Detroit cities.

Algonac - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ann Arbor – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Armada – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Auburn Hills – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Beverly Hills – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Birmingham – No time set

Bloomfield Township – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Brighton – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Chesterfield Township – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Clarkston – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Clay Township - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Clinton Township – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Detroit – No set time but Halloween in the D events all day long

Ecorse – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gibraltar - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Grosse Pointes – 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Howell – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Huron Township – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Huntington Woods – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Keego Harbor – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Lake Orion – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lincoln Park – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Livonia – N/A

Milford – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monroe – 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Northville – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Novi – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Oakland Township – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Oxford – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Plymouth – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pontiac – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Richmond – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rochester – 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rochester Hills – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Romulus – N/A

Royal Oak – N/A

Shelby Township – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Southfield – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

South Lyon – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sterling Heights – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Clair – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Clair Shores – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Troy – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Waterford – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Warren – N/A

West Bloomfield – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

White Lake – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wixom – 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Wyandotte – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Be Safe!