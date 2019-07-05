He’s 100 She’s About To Turn 103 And They Just Got Married

July 5, 2019
Cadillac Jack

WOW, Two Ohio lovebirds have run off and eloped

John and Phyllis Cook who are upstairs-downstairs neighbors at a senior living facility, were planning a ceremony when they went to the courthouse last week to apply for a marriage license then they found out they married on spot they said lets do it NOW!

They'd been dating for more than a year, and knew they shared a special bond early on, Phyllis says. "To tell you the truth, we fell in love with each other," the 102-year-old recalls. "I know you think that may be a little bit farfetched for somebody our age, but we fell in love with each other." John adds, "We were just compatible in a whole lot of ways and found ourselves enjoying each other's company."

If one of them was your parent or grandparent would you tell them to Marry?

