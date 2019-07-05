He’s 100 She’s About To Turn 103 And They Just Got Married

WOW, Two Ohio lovebirds have run off and eloped

John and Phyllis Cook who are upstairs-downstairs neighbors at a senior living facility, were planning a ceremony when they went to the courthouse last week to apply for a marriage license then they found out they married on spot they said lets do it NOW!

They'd been dating for more than a year, and knew they shared a special bond early on, Phyllis says. "To tell you the truth, we fell in love with each other," the 102-year-old recalls. "I know you think that may be a little bit farfetched for somebody our age, but we fell in love with each other." John adds, "We were just compatible in a whole lot of ways and found ourselves enjoying each other's company."

If one of them was your parent or grandparent would you tell them to Marry?