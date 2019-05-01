Here Are the Highest Paid Actors for a Movie

May 1, 2019
Cadillac Jack

Wow!  Maybe we picked the wrong career.   Variety just gave us he highest paid actors for a single role and the list is a who's who of A-listers. 

Ryan Reynolds is Number 1 with $27 million for his Netflix project "Six Underground." 

Second place is a tie between Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Robert Downey Jr at $20 million, and Will Smith rounds out the top three. 

Emily Blunt leads the Gals  at $12 million with Gal Gadot a close second.  Who did you think were the highest actors in Hollywood?  Who's your Favorite?

