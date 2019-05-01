Here Are the Highest Paid Actors for a Movie

Wow! Maybe we picked the wrong career. Variety just gave us he highest paid actors for a single role and the list is a who's who of A-listers.

Ryan Reynolds is Number 1 with $27 million for his Netflix project "Six Underground."

Second place is a tie between Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Robert Downey Jr at $20 million, and Will Smith rounds out the top three.

Emily Blunt leads the Gals at $12 million with Gal Gadot a close second. Who did you think were the highest actors in Hollywood? Who's your Favorite?