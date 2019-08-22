Here's The Time That You Are Most Productive At Work

When are you most productive and happy at work?

Well a new survey taken by the co-working space company Workthere says employees are most productive in the mid-morning from 10 to 11 am.

Most people feel their highest level of productivity is on Tuesdays, coasting downwards throughout the rest of the week.

Bosses should just send workers home before their punchout time, with only two percent admitting they get anything done between 4 and 6 pm.

When do you feel the most productive at work?

What time of day do you have the most energy?