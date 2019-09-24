Hire A Terrifying Clowns To Deliver Donuts

BOO! Feel like ruining a friendship. Ha Then send a scary clown to deliver donuts to your friend’s front door. All 19 locations of Hurts Donuts will send a scary clown to whomever you tell them to with a box full of donuts and a face that will haunt their nightmares . (Do not recommend doing this if your friend is gun owner.)

Hurts posted about their special on Facebook. All through the month of October, you can enlist the donut shop to show up wherever and give someone a panic attack (and then donuts).