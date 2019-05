Do you love Hostess? Ding Dongs, Twinkies, Sno Balls, or Honey Buns.

Hostess has just introduced K-Cups in those classic Hostess flavors for your morning fun.

The K-Cups will come in 12 and 72 packs and are only available in select stores.

They will be released into more stores later in the year.

What's your favorite Hostess snack?