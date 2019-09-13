How $1,000 For Drinking Coffee For A Month

September 13, 2019
Cadillac Jack
cups of coffee

Rawpixel/Getty Images

Categories: 
News

Do you LOVE Coffee, Then this job is for you!

Business.org will pay one lucky coffee addict $1,000 to drink coffee for a month.

The ideal candidate just has to ditch corporate coffee and go to locally owned coffee shops. The job will be to document the experience of moving to a buy-local lifestyle.

You will get $250 upon hiring and the rest of the money upon completion. Applications close Sept. 30.

Click  here for more

https://www.business.org/finance/accounting/drink-local-coffee/

Tags: 
How $1
000 For Drinking Coffee For A Month