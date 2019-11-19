How Can You Not Catch The Flu At Work?

The Flu can be sacary these days and the saying an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure goes a long way during flu season.

Keep yourself safe from catching the flu when there are sick people showing up to work.

Doctors are rolling out the tried and true traditions of getting a flu shot, washing your hands and staying home when you are sick.

Hopefully, your workplace encourages sitting the flu out instead of coming in and contaminating everyone.

Did you get a flu shot this year? If not, why? What do you do to protect yourself when everyone else around you is sick?

Does getting the Flu worry you?