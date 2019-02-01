How Fire And Ice Almost Took Down Michigan's Energy Supply

The fire and Boom Wednesday morning at Consumers Energy's Ray Compression Station in northern Macomb County couldn't have come at a worse time.

Of course Wednesday was the coldest day of the year and that facility was handling almost two-thirds of the natural gas capacity for the company's 1.8 million Michigan customers when it failed.

"We were prepared for these extremes, however, we could not overcome the failure of our equipment as a result of the fire at our largest storage and delivery facility," Patti Poppe, Consumers president and CEO, said during a conference call Thursday afternoon. So happy it all worked out.

Detroit Free Press

https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/02/01/michigan-consumers-energy/2734657002/