How To Keep Google From Tracking Your Every Move

YES! Google knows what you've been up to and where you've been. And that to me is Creepy

You can delete the tracking logs, but it will require a little work.

First open their Privacy Checkup and scroll down to Manage Location History from the Location History section. You'll see a map of each place you've visited. Turn that off and make sure to delete the history.

Then hit up the Web & App Activity tracker section, turning that feature off as well to prevent Google's other apps from keeping tabs on your whereabouts.

Do you take any other steps to keeep your privacy from any services?