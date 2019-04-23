How To Survive Long Flights According To Travel Expert

Taking a vacation? Are you flying ? Well here are two things that you're going to do lol. Over pack and not get any sleep. Thankfully you can correct that.

You really don't need more than a backpack and a week's worth of clothes. Just do laundry while traveling.

The travel expert's secret to getting sleep on a long flight is to stay up really late the night before, That way your sure to be tired and pass out on the plane.

And the best way to beat jet lag is to immediately get your body clock onto your destination's time.

Do you have any travel tips