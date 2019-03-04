It's Almost Time to Say Goodbye to The Joe For Good

It's almost it's 40th birthday. Joe Louis Arena first opened in Dec. 12, 1979. Joe Louis Arena on Detroit's riverfront is finally coming down.

Demolition is slated to begin in the next four to six weeks and finish by the end of the year or early 2020, Detroit Building Authority Director Tyrone Clifton tells the Detroit Free Press.

It won't be deconstructed with a big boom. Instead, there will be a gradual disassembly process involving heavy machinery. Demolition crews will start by disassembling the arena's interior, such as ceiling beams, then proceed to the exterior by June or July, the Freep reports.

Detroit-based Adamo Group is doing the demolition under a $5.9 million contract with the city.

"So if you are just driving by or walking by, maybe you will hear it but you won't see anything (at first) on the exterior coming down.