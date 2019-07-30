It's National Cheesecake Day Here Are The Deals In Metro Detroit

Today is National Chessecake day!

And some metro Detroit restaurants are offering "today-only" deals.

One is the Cheesecake Factory in Novi, you can get a slice of cheesecake for half-price.The deal is for dine-in customers only at Twelve Oaks Mall.

White Castle is offering a free cheesecake on a stick with any purchase. You can find the coupon on the "Value offers" page via the chain's website or social media accounts.

And Maggiano's Little Italy is giving away a free slice of cheesecake with every adult entrée purchased in Troy, Livonia and Farmington Hills.

Enjoy!