Jeopardy Online Test Begins Tonight. How To Register

January 28, 2020
Cadillac Jack
Jeopardy! is at an incredible high following the Greatest of All Time Tournament earlier this month, and if you've ever wanted to compete on the show, here's your chance.

Can you answer all of these Detroit trivia questions ahead of the Jeopardy tournament?

The first step in the process of being on Jeopardy! is taking the online test. Registration is open now for the test, and the first night of the test begins Tuesday night. The dates are below.

Tuesday, Jan. 28 – 8 p.m. eastern time

Wednesday, Jan. 29 – 9 p.m. eastern time

Thursday, Jan. 30 – 11 p.m. eastern time

If you want to prep for the test, the Jeopardy! website has a practice test, tips and much more you can take.

Register here

https://www.jeopardy.com/be-on-j

Have Fun

