Kellogg’s Giving Free Cereal Every Day This Week

March 3, 2020
Cadillac Jack
Free Cereal this week
Categories: 
News

So it's National Breakfast Week and to celebrate Kellogg's is giving away free cereal.

Most Americans aren't getting enough fiber in their diets. So to correct the issue, they've launched a new promotion.

Head over to kelloggsfamilyrewards.com by Friday and pledge to put more roughage into your body.

A limited number of those who do will win free boxes of Raisin Bran or Frosted Mini Wheats, both of which offer 20% of the recommended daily amount of fiber per serving.

What's your go-to breakfast meal? How much time do you have for the most important meal of the day?

http://kelloggsfamilyrewards.com

Tags: 
Kellogg’s Giving Free Cereal Every Day This Week

Recent Podcast Audio
Grunwald's DJ Walking - Kate's Snowday WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald's "I Love You, Man" Mardi Gras Edition WYCDFM: On-Demand
Carly Pearce Reveals How The Lee Brice Single Came To Be WYCDFM: On-Demand
Jason Aldean Talks Family, Faster Horses And Producing Tyler Farr WYCDFM: On-Demand
Congratulations to Our Good Viviano Samaritan Of The Month WYCDFM: On-Demand
Faster Horses Lineup Announced! Live Nation's Brian O'Connell Talks with Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes