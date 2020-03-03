Kellogg’s Giving Free Cereal Every Day This Week

So it's National Breakfast Week and to celebrate Kellogg's is giving away free cereal.

Most Americans aren't getting enough fiber in their diets. So to correct the issue, they've launched a new promotion.

Head over to kelloggsfamilyrewards.com by Friday and pledge to put more roughage into your body.

A limited number of those who do will win free boxes of Raisin Bran or Frosted Mini Wheats, both of which offer 20% of the recommended daily amount of fiber per serving.

