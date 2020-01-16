Kiwi Fruit The New Pizza Topping Trend

So a viral photo of the “Kiwizza” was uploaded. It's a standard tomato-and-cheese base and is freckled with bizarro pepperoni-style kiwi slices.

And just like its pineapple predecessor (which became so maligned that some wanted to ban it), the fuzzy fruit topping shares its real estate with what appear to be pieces of ham.

Needless to say social-media justice warriors were not pleased with it

Would you try this?

What's your favorite topping?