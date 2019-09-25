Kraft Heinz Launches New Mayonnaise Sauces

It's Caddy and I love Mayo and Kraft Heinz cannot seem to let go of its mayo mashups.

On the heels of Mayochup they are rolling out two new condiments, Mayocue and Mayomust. In Kraft Heinz lingo, they are mayonnaise-barbecue and mayonnaise-mustard sauces.

The he company is launching the new hybrids to take out the guesswork, “to give our fans the perfect condiment blends from the start.”

What is your Favorite thing to out Mayo on? I love Dipping fries in Mayo. Yum