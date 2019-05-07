Kraft Will Pay For Your Mother's Day Babysitter

Kraft is celebrating Mother's Day by covering the cost of a babysitter so mom can get some much-needed relaxation time.

Moms across the United States can submit their Mother's Day babysitter bills, and Kraft will pay them. While mom adores her macaroni jewelry, what she really needs is some time off, and maybe a babysitter.

Kraft wants to cover the cost of a babysitter so mom can relax or go have some fun.

Last Mother's Day 75% of moms got cards, 67% flowers, and 55% were taken out to eat. One of the things mom wants most is alone time enjoying a long brunch, shopping without taking kids into the dressing room, or simply sleeping in on Sunday.

Want in? All you have to do is hire a sitter and submit the receipt to Kraft .

http:// www.KraftMothersDayAway.com