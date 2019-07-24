YUM! Krispy Kreme is opening a new type of store in Concord, North Carolina.

And what a menu. It includes doughnut-topped milkshakes, customizable doughnuts, and ice cream scoop sandwiches.

Krispy Kreme plans to open 45 new locations across the US through 2020

The stores will also have updated display cases, diCheck Spellinggital menu boards, and tech enhancements.

What you go this new store if it opens in your neighborhood?