Krispy Kreme Opening New Stores With Doughnut Ice Cream Sandwiches & Milkshakes
July 24, 2019
YUM! Krispy Kreme is opening a new type of store in Concord, North Carolina.
And what a menu. It includes doughnut-topped milkshakes, customizable doughnuts, and ice cream scoop sandwiches.
Krispy Kreme plans to open 45 new locations across the US through 2020
The stores will also have updated display cases, diCheck Spellinggital menu boards, and tech enhancements.
What you go this new store if it opens in your neighborhood?