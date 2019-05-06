Kroger Opening 2 New Stores And Remodeling 11 closing 1 In Metro Detroit

Kroger Big moves in Metro Detroit.

They will invest $97 million in Michigan during 2019 by adding two new stores, remodeling 11 stores and adding three new fuel centers.

New stores will open in Warren and Sterling Heights, with the latter a Kroger Marketplace.

Warren location will be at 13 Mile and Schoenherr

Sterling Heights location will be at 18 Mile and Dequindre

Soon to be remodeled stores announced soon.

Kroger also announced the store north of Michigan Avenue near Outer Drive in Dearborn is closing this month.

The store will close May 18 due to financial reasons, according to the company.

There are currently two Kroger stores across Michigan Avenue from each other at that location. The store at 23000 Michigan Avenue will close and the one at 23303 Michigan Avenue will remain open.

All employees will be offered jobs at other stores in the area to remain part of the company, Kroger officials said.