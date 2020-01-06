Lady Antebellum Jake Owen Maddie & Tae On Tour Detroit Date

January 6, 2020
Cadillac Jack
Lady Antebellum Jake Owen Maddie & Tae On Tour Detroit Date
Categories: 
News

Hey it's Cadiilac and exciting news, Lady Antebellum Is Bringing Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae on Tour . . . and Jake's Broken Wrist Will Be Healed by Then

LADY ANTEBELLUM's Ocean 2020 Tour kicks off in May and will feature JAKE OWEN and MADDIE & TAE as openers.  And even though Jake broke his wrist last week he promises he'll be healed in time for the tour.

The show hits Detoit at DTE on 8/22/2020.  And yes we will have your free tickets soon.  Listen live anywhere at http://www.radio.com

 

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
Lady Antebellum Jake Owen Maddie & Tae On Tour Detroit Date

Recent Podcast Audio
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To Jason Aldean WYCDFM: On-Demand
Rob + Holly Talk To Brothers Osborne About Halftime Show WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To Garth Brooks Part 2 WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To Garth Brooks Part 1 WYCDFM: On-Demand
Garth Brooks Talks To WYCD Listener Jenna... Gives Her Big Surprise! WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To Jerry From Greenhouse Dispensary WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes