Lady Antebellum Jake Owen Maddie & Tae On Tour Detroit Date

Hey it's Cadiilac and exciting news, Lady Antebellum Is Bringing Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae on Tour . . . and Jake's Broken Wrist Will Be Healed by Then

LADY ANTEBELLUM's Ocean 2020 Tour kicks off in May and will feature JAKE OWEN and MADDIE & TAE as openers. And even though Jake broke his wrist last week he promises he'll be healed in time for the tour.

The show hits Detoit at DTE on 8/22/2020.